Netherlands keen to upscale relations

Ambassador Verwijk also expressed satisfaction with Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement policy under the Second Republic and highlighted initiatives to address climate change and women’s rights.

Bulawayo Bureau

THE Netherlands Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Margret Verwijk, has declared that her country enjoys good bilateral relations with Zimbabwe and seeks to increase cooperation in sustainable economic development and address emerging issues such as climate change.

Ambassador Verwijk also expressed satisfaction with Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement policy under the Second Republic and highlighted initiatives to address climate change and women’s rights.

President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement initiative has been opening new frontiers for the country.

This re-engagement drive is part of a battery of policies being implemented by the Second Republic to ensure that Zimbabwe achieves its vision of becoming an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030 through increased foreign direct investment and strengthening relations with other nations.

In an interview, Ambassador Verwijk said following her tour of projects in Bulawayo on Tuesday, she was happy with the Government’s engagement and re-engagement policy.

Under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has affirmed that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none, as his Government seeks to strengthen relations with other nations, while also noting the need to respect the country’s sovereignty.

Ambassador Verwijk said her country was satisfied with the bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

“I think we have good bilateral relations and I’m here to promote bilateral relations. On top of that, I believe that dialogue and talking to each other is important,” she said.

“I take things back home and also share information. I also share knowledge and work in partnership. So I believe in conversation and having an honest conversation.”

Government has come up with several initiatives, which include addressing the adverse effects of climate change.

“We are trying to support efforts to mitigate climate change in the country. We are experiencing more droughts and sometimes floods, among other extreme weather conditions. That is part of our stream of work where we try to support Zimbabwe and its people,” said Ambassador Verwijk.