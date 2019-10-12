Netball problems need urgent redress

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

AFTER an impressive maiden World Cup appearance in July, there was optimism that the Liverpool experience would inspire network on the domestic front.

However, it appears, differences over governance issues and the way the sport is being run by the Zimbabwe Netball Association are threatening to derail the progress the sport had made.

Last month, various stakeholders submitted a petition to the Sports Commission over the way the national association was running the sport. Sports Commission acting director-general Charity Nyamayedenga, in a statement released yesterday, said they were now compiling a report to be submitted to the Board. “Upon getting the submissions from Zina, we are now in the process of compiling a report which we will submit to the board for their consideration and guidance.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Zina addresses the concerns raised by its stakeholders for the benefit of netball and our view is that there is need for Zina to leverage on the gains from the Vitality Netball World Cup held in July this year,’’ said Nyamayedenga.

The impasse between Zina and the RANL has complicated issues