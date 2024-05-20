Net closes in on those selling underweight products

Blessings Chidakwa and Gloria Muruva

ALL unscrupulous manufacturers, packers, retailers or the general public selling underweight products will be prosecuted, as the Government tightens screws to curb the menace.

Investigations have found 2kg packs of sugar weighing 1,7kg, while there have been examples of 5kg packs of maize meal weighing not much more than 2kg. Three 2kg packets of a particular brand of rice, from an established retail outlet operating in central Harare, weighed between 1,69kg and 1,87kg.

Underweight products can arise at any point in the value chain before the product reaches the end user. Sometimes manufacturers in Zimbabwe or outside create underweight products at the start of the value chain. Sometimes it is those in the intermediate steps, sometimes it is a retailer or a black-market dealer.

But according to the Consumer Protection Act, it is a crime to sell products whose labels and trade descriptions are manipulated to mislead consumers.

Those arrested for defrauding consumers are charged and made liable to a fine not exceeding Level Six, or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, or to both fine and imprisonment.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce recently said it had noted with concern illegal practices by some unscrupulous businesses, who are shortchanging consumers through deceptive tendencies of selling products which are underweight.

It said some products do not meet labelling requirements and use illegal measuring equipment in clear violation of the Trade Measures Act and the Consumer Protection Act.

“Manufacturers, packers, retailers and the general public are reminded that in terms of the legislation cited above, unless otherwise exempted, it is a requirement that any products for sale in any form shall be sold in prescribed quantities and clearly labelled in a manner as stipulated in the legislation.

“It is also an offence to use measuring equipment which is not certified, incorrect, illegal or tampered with. All traders are obliged to have their equipment assized for conformity by the Trade Measures Department,” said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

In line with the mandate of protecting consumers against unjust trading practices, as well as deceptive, misleading, unfair or fraudulent conduct, the Trade Measures Department, Consumer Protection Commission and other relevant agencies of the Government continue to undertake campaigns targeting businesses involved in these illicit and deceptive practices.

Last week, Ministry of Industry and Commerce Chief Director Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Dr Douglas Runyowa, said businesses must operate in line with the law, good ethics and must avoid indiscipline all the time as it attracts punitive measures.

“The ministry, through its routine inspections and robust market surveillance systems, has noted a number of growing unethical practices in retail and wholesale shops throughout the country,” said Dr Runyowa during a media briefing.

“Such practices include selling of underweight products, expired goods, improper packaging and unlabelled goods, and in extreme cases, unlicenced goods, which pose a hazard to human beings as they have not been cleared or tested by the health authorities.”

He added that non-compliance levels in most semi-formal shops have been high, passing 60 percent in some cases.

Already, some businesses have been penalised, including prosecution for different malpractices.

“Therefore, we would like to urge all perpetrators to immediately stop these malpractices as anyone found in violation of the aforementioned Acts will be liable to prosecution,” said Dr Runyowa.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the public must be vigilant and report all those found short-changing people to the Trade Measures Department and the Consumer Protection Commission.

Ms Alice Mushunje, an avid shopper and bargain hunter, told our sister paper The Sunday Mail that she was a troubled soul after purchasing products that are underweight.

“This is daylight robbery. I started noticing that something was wrong with some of the products I was buying in local supermarkets. The package remains the same but the contents are shrinking. I got the shock of my life when I decided to weigh some of the products.

“I have tried to get answers at some of the retail outlets but I end up being directed from one office to another to no avail. It seems there is no recourse for this fraud. The sad thing is that I am getting the products from established retail outlets,” she said.

Mr Wellington Pakai, who was nabbed during a crackdown last year, said: “I used to buy stuff in bulk, 50kg packs, open them up and repack into smaller packages . . . At first I tried to pack according to the advertised weight but greed got the better of me along the way. I started reducing the quantities, which later led to my arrest.”