Nengomasha appointed new SRC boss

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission board has announced the appointment of Eltah Nengomasha as the organisation’s new Director-General.

Nengomasha will take over the reins with effect from April 1, according to a statement from the Sports Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa.

“The Board of Commissioners of the Sports and Recreation Commission (‘SRC’) advises that following the approval of its recommendations by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts & Recreation, Dr. K L Coventry, and with the consent of His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. E D Mnangagwa, it has, in terms of Section 24 of the Sports and Recreation Act, appointed Ms. Elleta Nengomasha as the Director-General of the SRC.

“The appointment is with effect from 1st April, 2023. Ms. Nengomasha is previously the Director of Business Development, Marketing and Corporate Communications of the SRC,” said Mlotshwa.

Nengomasha replaces Sebastian Garikai, who had been the acting Director-General of the Sports Commission for the past two years.

Before the latest appointment, Nengomasha previously held the post of Director of Business Development, Marketing and Corporate Communications in the organisation.

Mlotshwa said Garikai will revert to his position of Director Sport and Recreation Development.