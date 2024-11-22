Neighbours in court over marriage issues

Violet Chenyika

A 36-year-old woman has brought her two neighbours to court alleging verbal and physical abuse.

Stella Kirimosi made the allegations at the Harare Civil Court on Thursday.

Kirimosi told the court that her neighbours Joyce Chivara and Josephine Chivara insulted and assaulted the healer.

“The two sisters come to my workplace and say I am a traditional healer and a witch. They say l am the reason behind my daughter’s marriage to Josephine’s husband.

“Josephine’s husband married my daughter and since that day, they have been stalking and harassing me in public,” she said.

In their response, Joyce and Josephine denied the allegations.

They said Kirimosi was lying before the court to cover up her daughter’s marriage dispute.

“She is lying, she is afraid that my sister will get back together with her husband and her daughter will be left in the cold,” said Joyce.

Presiding Magistrate Meenal Narotam ordered Joyce and Josephine not to verbally abuse and harass Kirimosi.