Neighbours in court over an alleged love affair

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare woman has taken to court a couple that lives next door for allegedly harassing her for enquiring about a suspected love affair between her husband and the neighbour.

Estheni Masitanga, who wanted a peace order against the couple, told the court that the couple Tawanda Mungofa and Plaxedes Mhunge have been threatening to attack her with unknown objects and was once assaulted by Mhunge.

“Mungofa comes to my place with weapons to attack me just because I informed him that his wife is having an affair with my husband.

“Mhunge threw a cup at my face when we had an altercation over the affair,” she said.

Harare Civil Court magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi presided over the matter and granted her the peace order.

Mhunge and Mungofa were ordered not to harass, insult, or threaten Masitanga.

Responding, Mungofa denied the allegations and demanded proof of the alleged affair.

“Masitanga sent me a message on December 26, 2022 when we were in my rural home informing me that she had evidence that my wife and her husband are having an affair,” he said.

“When I came back, she failed to provide the evidence and asked me to inquire from my children who were also aware of the issue and I refused to involve my children in that scandal,” he said.

He said he is still waiting to first see the messages that she promised to retrieve from Econet.

Mhunge also denied the allegations of the affair.

“I am not in love with her husband. She sent a message impersonating her husband inviting me to Chikwanha for drinks. So, I responded to the message thinking that it was my friend Mai Shaloh since I did not know the number of that text.

“When we came back from rural areas with my husband, I told her that she should produce evidence that I am dating her husband and she is failing to do so,” said Mhunge.