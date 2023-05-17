Negligent driving lands Progress Chipfumo in court

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Afro-jazz musician Progress Chipfumo yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of negligent driving.

He was asked not to plead and was remanded out of custody to June 7.

The State alleged that on March 19, this year at around 5pm, Chipfumo was driving a BMWX3 motor vehicle heading West along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare.

He was occupying an inner lane and he then changed lanes intending to park in the parking bay on his left side.

However, Chipfumo did not check if the road was clear to change lanes and he went on to change from the inner lane turning to the left where he intended to park his vehicle.

This is when he collided with a Nissan Cube that was being driven by Shepherd Pazara who was also heading west along Samora Machel.

Both parties did not sustain injuries but Chipfumo’s vehicle sustained damages on the left front door, left front bumper, and fender while Pazara’s vehicle was damaged on the front.