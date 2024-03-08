Nedbank extend sponsorship to Young Gems

ALL WEATHER FRIENDS…Nedbank Zimbabwe head of operations Charity Mandaza (centre) pose for a picture with Young Gems captain Thandazile Ndhlovu (right) and vice-captain Faith Mutero (left) at the sponsorship signing ceremony in Harare on Friday.

Sports Reporter

THE Young Gems received a boost ahead of their participation at the upcoming Netball World Youth Cup 2025 qualifiers on Friday as Nedbank unveiled a US$25 000 sponsorship.

Nedbank, who sponsored the senior national team last year for the World Cup and Africa Netball Cup participation, on Friday extended their support to the Under-21 side.

The signing ceremony between the Zimbabwe Netball Association and Nedbank for the partnership was held in Harare.

The team is currently in camp at Girls High School, preparing for the qualifying event scheduled for March 17 to 23 in Pretoria, South Africa.

Zimbabwe will be hoping to finish in the top three to qualify for next year’ World Youth Cup.

Some of the countries expected to take part at the qualifier include Malawi, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya and hosts South Africa.

Team: Thandazile Ndhlovu (captain), Nikki Mandeya, Lubelihle Khumalo, Ruvimbo Pawandiwa, Faith Mutero (vice-captain), Sharon Mugwara, Natasha Rwambiwa, Ester Kasiku, Thandiwe Mashore, Charlotte Ndlovu, Beyonce Ndaradzi, Nyaradzai Muzondiwa, Yemurai Seven, Amackella Phiri, Androllar Munkuli.