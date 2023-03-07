Nedbank bankroll Rugby Challenge Cup

POT OF GOLD . . . Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani (second from left) can’t hide his excitement as he joins (from left) national Under-20 coach Shaun de Souza, Sables Trust chairperson Colleen de Jong, Nedbank’s executive head of marketing, client experience and corporate affairs Hope Marere and Heresy Herry, the Nedbank executive head of sales and origination, during the unveiling of the Nedbank Rugby Challenge Cup sponsorship package in Harare yesterday. — Photo: Nicholas Bakili

Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union cemented their relationship with Nedbank following the successful launch of the 2023 Nedbank Rugby Challenge Cup in Harare yesterday.

The association will get a sponsorship of US$23 000 from the leading financial institution for the three-day event.

The annual rugby tournament, which will be marking its third year on the national calendar, is set for March 17-19 with over eight teams drawn from the national league expected to take part.

The teams will be joined by the national Under-20 team in the battle for honours.

Speaking at the official launch, Nedbank Head of Sales and Origination, Herry Heresy, said the company was happy to see the tournament growing over the years.

“We are happy to be unveiling another lucrative sponsorship toward the sport of rugby and I know this is going to go a long way. It is our duty to promote corporate social responsibilities and during the three years we have been partnering with ZRU, we have seen progress.

“It’s a platform for talent identification which will then be created. We have learnt from last year’s instalment that they are youngsters who have come from high-density suburbs like Mbare, Makokoba and Sakubva who went on to excel. Because of that platform, they are now able to play internationally.

“I believe they are four of those players that were signed into top rugby-playing leagues like Carlos Matematema and Takudzwa Zvomuya among others, and you know that’s the Premier League.

“It’s these stories that give us the return that we are looking for because ultimately we just need to transform communities through the initiatives that we do,” said Heresy.

ZRU president, Aaron Jani, is excited with the partnership. He said ZRU will use the platform to unleash new and upcoming players that should go on to represent the country.

“We are very grateful with the sponsorship we have received from Nedbank for the Nedbank Rugby Challenge Cup. Basically our aim is to ensure we get the final game-time we need with our national teams and the Under-20 that are going to Kenya for the Barthes Trophy.

“This will go a long way towards trimming our squads so that we get to the final players that will be travelling.

“You have to be faithful with the little things that you are given and we have to make sure that we use the resources as agreed with our sponsors and we have to make sure we live up to our end of the bargain.

“We promise the sponsors they will get good returns in terms of mileage and we hope to see the sponsorship amount increase in future,” said Jani.

The Nedbank Rugby Challenge Cup will this year have a different format from the usual five weeks of competition that was used in the past two-years. The tournament is set to adopt a festival format and will be held at one central venue, that is, Harare Sports Club.

Eight teams are expected to take part in the festival, with a Nedbank development side and a High-Performance Centre team (Junior Sables) joining defending champions Old Georgians, losing finalists Old Hararians, Harare Sports Club, Pitbulls, Mutare Sports Club and Matabeleland Warriors.

Nedbank Challenge Squad:

Forwards: Happias Zhou, Tadiwa Chinwada, Nqobile Manyara, Tadiwanashe Marumisa, Gerry Zisengwe (OH) Gealan Jaricha, Bryan Chiang, Takunda Mudzingwa, Takudzwa Zvomuya, Tadiwa Mazanhi, Munashe Ndhlela, Tawananyasha Bwanya, Tanaka GondoMukandapi, Huntley Materson, Leo Mutendi, Muzuva Gutu, Allan Mawunga, Hagler Muchenji, Vincent Chimwendo, Tashinga Makiwa, Kelvin Kaseke, Godfrey Zvinavashe, Joseph Benning, Panashe Taderera, Kudakwashe Gotora

Backs: Panashe Zuze, Shadrick Mandaza, Emson Mhondiwa, Benoni Nhekairo, Simbarashe Kanyangarara, Callon Matsikira, Alex Nyamunda, Dion Khumalo, Tanaka Chinyanga, Kudakwashe Nyamushaya, Kelton Kaseke, Tadiwanashe Unganai, Edward Sigauke, Brendan Jameson, Taona Mapani, Panashe Mugorogodi, Mbekezeli Siziba