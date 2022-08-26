Nduna appears in court, gets bail

Conrad Mupesa Mash West Bureau

CHEGUTU West Member of Parliament Dexter Nduna has been arrested for occupying land for the expansion of Chegutu Municipality without lawful authority.

Police swooped on the legislator on Wednesday and he spent the night in holding cells before appearing in court yesterday.

Nduna was granted free bail when he appeared before Chegutu magistrate Ms Beverley Madzikatire for contravening Section 3 (1) (4) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act.

He will be back in court on September 21.

Nduna is accused of influencing thousands of people to invade and occupy Risboro Farm, and illegally allocating stands. The farm has been earmarked by the Government for urban development under the Smart City project.

Prosecuting, Ms Abigail Fana, told the court that Nduna led a group of people and tried to occupy the gazetted Risboro Farm from 18 to 25 June this year where unlawful parcelling out of stands was also done.

Nduna’s lawyer, Mr Ignatius Murambatsvina, denied the allegations levelled against his client.

He added that there was no substance to the issue, claiming it was politically engineered.

In his warned and caution statement dated August 24 signed at Kadoma CID, Nduna denied the allegations.

The complaint in the matter is Risboro Joint Committee made up of Chegutu Municipality and Chegutu RDC.