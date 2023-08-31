NDS 1 scores gains in 14 priority areas

Business Reporter

THE National Development Strategy (NDS1) registered gains across all the 14 priority areas during the first half phase of its implementation, with the focus now on identifying gaps to ensure the full realisation of the policy targets.

The year 2023 marks the midpoint in the implementation of NDS1, the second of three successive national development plans aimed at achieving the country’s Vision 2030 of an “Empowered and Prosperous Upper Middle-Income Society” by 2030.

Some of the key national priorities of the NDS 1 include economic growth and stability, food security and nutrition, governance, moving the economy up the value chain, structural transformation, human capital development, environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resources management, and housing delivery.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube said the government undertook a Mid-Term Review of NDS1 during the period March – June 2023, which provided an update on NDS1 implementation during the first half, highlighting progress and gaps, as well as strategies for accelerating progress towards the full realization of NDS1 objectives during the remaining period of the strategy.

“Overall progress has been positive across all the 14 priority areas,” said Minister Ncube.

Ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as other stakeholders under each of the thematic areas, must now critically review and revise their strategies, and commit to strengthening collaboration under the “Whole of Government” approach in order to accelerate the implementation of programmes and projects that will deliver inclusive growth and development,” Minister Ncube added.

Broadly, focus during the second half of NDS1, to be implemented through the 2024 and 2025 National Budgets, will, among other areas seek to achieve single-digit inflation and a market-determined exchange rate, scaling up domestic resource mobilisation to fund NDS1 projects and programmes, implementation of the state-owned entities reform strategy and deepening financial inclusion and enhanced national savings mobilisation, according to the minister.

Accelerating implementation of Zimbabwe Arrears Clearance Debt Relief and Restructuring Strategy to access funding from international capital markets and unlock new concessional financing, accelerating implementation of ease of doing business reforms, upscaling youth and gender mainstreaming initiatives and intensifying production and productivity of strategic crops will also be a priority.

In addition, addressing growing environmental challenges and improving biodiversity health, increasing tourist arrivals and receipts, improving national competitiveness, value addition and beneficiation, as well as increasing the contribution of the manufacturing sector to gross domestic products will be given attention.

Further, focus will also be on improving access to quality, equitable, and inclusive education, enhancing access and utilisation of advanced knowledge and technologies including the promotion of students to take up science subjects, ensuring the delivery of quality public infrastructure, as well as access to public services, improving access and usage of ICTs and supporting the achievement of energy security.

“Government will continue to explore alternative financing options to complement budget resources in order to meet NDS1 requirements,” said Minister Ncube.