NDORO BANNED ON HIS BIRTHDAY

ZIMBABWE international forward Tendai Ndoro saw his 30th birthday celebrations disrupted by a two-match ban on Tuesday while his South African side Ajax Cape Town were relegated from the country’s top-flight league. Ndoro was slapped with a two-game ban for his part in playing for three clubs in the same season which has created chaos in the South African Premiership.

While a number of clubs, including his old team Orlando Pirates showered him with congratulatory messages, Ndoro soon found out that he had been banished for two matches for the saga.

Yesterday, Ajax Cape Town took their appeal to the High Court in Johannesburg where judgment was reserved.

The Urban Warriors turned to the courts to try and stop the promotion/relegation play-offs from kicking off yesterday after it was announced that they had been docked points for fielding the ineligible Ndoro and were therefore relegated from top flight football.

While they were in the South Gauteng High Court today, the opening match of the play-offs between Black Leopards and Platinum Stars kicked off at Thohoyandou Stadium yesterday.

Judge Raylene Keightley reserved judgment before the next match between Jomo Cosmos and Black Leopards, and an urgent review of the judgment handed down by the South African Football Association arbitration has been set for a later date yet to be confirmed.

If the play-offs do get postponed, they must commence and be done before the FIFA World Cup in Russia starts on June 14, as the world football governing body does not want any matches to be played during the show-piece.

Should a decision not be reached by then, the play-offs would have to resume after the World Cup in July.

Platinum Stars don’t seem to be making the most of their lifeline, after they were beaten 1-0 by Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium yesterday.

Stars, who finished the Absa Premiership season in 16th place, had to travel to Thohoyandou yesterday after it was confirmed that Ajax Cape Town were docked points for fielding the ineligible Ndoro.

The Zimbabwean striker played for three clubs this season, contravening the Fifa rules. As a result, the Urban Warriors were docked seven points and they dropped into 16th place.

Hoping that things would go their way, Stars kept on training after the final match of the season against Bidvest Wits and they got good news when they were told to make their way to Thohoyandou to face Leopards, who finished second in the National First Division behind champions Highlands Park.

Leopards were preparing to face Ajax until they found out they would be playing Dikwena, but they were ready for whatever would come their way.

Lidoda Duvha dominated the first half and should have gone into the break with the lead, but they wasted their chances in front of goal, as the visiting Dikwena held on for dear life.

In the second period, however, Lidoda Duvha got that goal they were looking for.

Thohoyandou Stadium erupted when Phathutshedzo Nange opened the scoring for the hosts seven minutes into the half. It proved to be the winner for Leopards, who face Jomo Cosmos away from home on Sunday. — Sports Reporter/Kick-Off.