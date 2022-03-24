Ndlovu gives Eagles flying start in Women’s T20 Cup 

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

KELLIES Ndlovu lit up the stage on the opening morning of the Women’s T20 Cup as defending cricket champions Eagles Women got off to a flying start following a 94 runs victory over Tuskers at Harare Sports Club.

Ndlovu had an impressive batting performance scoring an unbeaten 91 after Tuskers had won the toss and put them in to bat first.

Eagles plundered 170/3in their 20 overs, with Ndlovu hitting an incredible 11 fours and three sixes.

She needed only 49 balls to reach 91 runs.

Tuskers could only manage 76 runs for the loss of eight wickets in response.

Mitchell Mavunga was the chief destroyer after getting the first five-for of the tournament. She took 5-12, with Esther Mbofana taking 2-22.

In the other game played at Takashinga, Mountaineers outsmarted Rhinos with a nine-wicket victory.

Having won the toss and elected to field, their game plan was successful as they reduced their opponents to 79/8 in their 20 overs.

They then made light work of their opponents with the bat after racing to 80/1 in just 13.4 overs.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano’s unbeaten half-century won her the Player of the match.

She hit 55 runs from 49 balls.

Her knock included 10 fours.

This was her first match since being injured in national team colours at the ICC Africa T20 Qualifier in Botswana last year.

The men’s tournament starts this afternoon with Mountaineers facing Eagles at Harare Sports Club while Tuskers take on Rhinos at Takashinga.

The Domestic T20 tournament will be played every day, except for this Saturday, until the finals next Thursday.

Zimbabwe Cricket has opened the gates free of charge for all cricket fans who are fully vaccinated.

RESULTS: Alliance Health Eagles beat Tuskers by 94 runsAlliance Health Eagles Women – 170/3 in 20 overs (Kellies Ndlovu 91*, Beloved Biza 28; Phillanthropic Shango 1/24, Loreen Tshuma 1/28) Tuskers Women – 76/8 in 20 overs (Tasmeen Granger 34, Chiedza Dhururu 12; Mitchell Mavunga 5-12, Esther Mbofana 2-22)

Mountaineers beat Rhinos by nine wicketsRhinos Women – 79/8 in 20 overs (Kelly Ndiraya 22*, Ashley Ndiraya 18; Nyasha Gwanzura 2-15, Audrey Mazvishaya 1-10)Mountaineers Women 80/1 in 13.4 overs – Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano 55*, Pellagia Mujaji 6*; Ashley Ndiraya 1-9)