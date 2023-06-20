Ndlovu back in the Gems squad

Sports Reporter

GEMS goal attacker Ursula Ndlovu says she would want to see the Gems surpassing their previous performance at the Vitality Netball World Cup when they make their second appearance in Cape Town, South Africa.

Zimbabwe made their debut at the tournament in 2019, in Liverpool, England.

They qualified for this year’s edition to be held in South Africa from July 28 to August 6.

Ndlovu is part of the group that is currently in camp, preparing for the global showpiece.

She missed the first camp that was held between March and April as she was still recovering from a surgery following some health complications.

“I would want us to surpass our previous performance in 2019. We have to go and fight, no one wants to lose, we all want to win. So we just need to work together as a team. We are all fit and geared.

“I am feeling much better now but it was tough…I feel that I am geared to go. I have been playing at club level for the last two months.

“There is so much competition and you just have to work hard as a player to earn your place in the team,” said Ndlovu.