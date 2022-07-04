Ndiweni signs first professional contract at Newcastle Utd

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean teen forward Michael Ndiweni has signed his first professional contract with English Premiership side Newcastle United.

The club said in a statement today that Ndiweni is among the eight teenagers have put pen to paper on their first professional contracts.

“Michael Ndiweni, Jamie Miley, Kyle Crossley, Harry Barclay, James Huntley, Josh Stewart and Ellis Stanton have all agreed full-time deals after progressing through the Magpies’ Little Benton Academy, whilst 18-year-old defender Jordan Hackett has also joined the club following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur last term,” the club said.

Ndiweni joined United’s youth set-up in 2016 from Newcastle City Juniors and scored 14 times in 19 matches at under-18 level last season, recording three goals during the young Magpies’ FA Youth Cup campaign.