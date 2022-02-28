Ndiraya stars in huge victory over Mountaineers

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL cricket team player Ashley Ndiraya starred with both bat and ball as Rhinos Women crushed defending champions Mountaineers by 10 wickets in the opening match on the 2021/22 Fifty50 Challenge at Old Hararians on Saturday.

The 29-year-old top order batter was the obvious choice for the player of the match award with her unbeaten 87 runs, as Rhinos easily chased down their target, after Mountaineers were bundled out for 130 runs.

Ndiraya was the pick of the Rhinos bowlers with her incredible figures of 3/6, from her part-time leg spin.

She was then involved in an unbeaten opening stand of 131 runs with Josephine Nkomo (26*). Her knock of 87 runs came off 66 balls and it included 15 boundaries.

Nkomo provided excellent support as Rhinos reached the target in just 18 overs.

Alliance Health Eagles Women also began their campaign on a winning note when they beat Tuskers Women by 26 runs at Sunrise Sports Club.

Eagles were bowled out for 145 runs after they were put in to bat first. Precious Marange (48*) and Christabel Chatonzwa (28) were the top scorers.

There were two wickets apiece for Thuba Saidi and Loreen Tshuma as Tuskers gave away 34 extras.

In response, Tuskers Women had four of their batters reaching double figures, the best effort being that of the captain Nomvelo Sibanda with 28, including one four, off 52 deliveries.

The other three notable batters were Natasha Mthomba with 17, Granger with 15 and Lindokuhle Mabhero with 12.

But their efforts were simply not enough as Tuskers Women were sent packing for 119 in 43.4 overs, a total that included 31 extras.

Fifteen-year-old Olinda Chare tore through their batting order to finish with four wickets for 21 runs off her eight overs, while there were two wickets each for Kellies Ndlovu and Mitchell Mavunga.

Scoreboard:

Mountaineers Women – 130 all out in 38.5 overs (Nyasha Gwanzura 34, Francisca Chipare 24*, Audrey Mazvishaya 14; Ashley Ndiraya 3/6, Nomatter Mutasa 2/20, Josephine Nkomo 1/10)

Rhinos Women – 131-0 in 18 overs (Ashley Ndiraya 87*, Josephine Nkomo 26*)

Rhinos Women won by 10 wickets

Alliance Health Eagles Women – 145 all out in 43 overs (Precious Marange 48*, Christabel Chatonzwa 28, Alice Marongwe 18; Thuba Saidi 2/17, Loreen Tshuma 2/22, Tasmeen Granger 1/15)

Tuskers Women – 119 all out 43.4 overs (Nomvelo Sibanda 28, Natasha Mthomba 17, Tasmeen Granger 15; Olinda Chare 4/21, Kellies Ndlovu 2/16, Mitchell Mavunga 2/24)

Alliance Health Eagles Women won by 26 runs