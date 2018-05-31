Ndiraya happy for his Warriors

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars gaffer Tonderayi Ndiraya is happy that some of his players have been given a chance to train with the Warriors ahead of the COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

League top marksman Terrence Dzvukamanja will be part of the Warriors ensemble at the regional football jamboree, while the duo of captain Liberty Chakoroma and goalkeeper Bernard Donovan missed out on the travelling squad.

The early league pacesetters spent the better part of the week training without four of their regular players, including the suspended Keith Murera, who is ruled out of the match against Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

But Ndiraya said his charges should be able to cope without his two key players.

“That our senior players spent the better part of the week not training with us will not affect us, they know what we do tactically so I do not think it will have any effect.

“They have gained experience training with the national team, training with other guys and, most importantly, foreign-based stars who are in the national team camp. If one or two of our players are chosen to play for the national team we have able replacements whom I am confident can do the job for us,” said Ndiraya.

Before the final announcement of the squad yesterday, the Ngezi gaffer said they will ask not to play on Sunday if the three of their players made the final Warriors squad.

But following the return of his skipper and first-choice goalkeeper, Ndiraya will be optimistic of stretching his league unbeaten run to 15 matches against a modest Chiefs side.

The Mhondoro miners, however, know Chiefs are the only side this season to beat defending champions FC Platinum.

Zifa last night confirmed that elections for the executive committee will be held on December 1, this year.