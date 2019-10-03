Ndiraya frustrated yet again

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya was again left frustrated yesterday after his side failed to make good use of their numerical advantage in a drawn Premiership match against 10-men Yadah at Rufaro.

Veteran forward Ralph Matema pushed Yadah ahead with a free header five minutes into the game, but Tawanda Macheke levelled matters soon after the restart.

Yadah played most of the match one man down following the expulsion of Willard Kalongonda just before the break.

But DeMbare failed to move into the next gear against the basement side before settling for their 11th draw of the season.

“It was a very difficult match for us and I think we are losing concentration at the critical moments of the game,’’ said Ndiraya.

“On Sunday (against Highlanders) we conceded quite early in the game.

“I think by the 10th minute we had conceded and then today by the fifth minute we were a goal down.

“Once you are chasing the game and you are playing a team like Yadah with a lot of experienced players, it becomes difficult.

“I thought we didn’t use the numerical advantage quite well.

“Once the game is in that mode, then you need some creative players, you need players who can move the ball around, clever players who can pass intelligent balls for you to penetrate such a well-organised defence like Yadah.

“We didn’t have that and that’s the reason why we had to settle for a point. But credit to Yadah, they fought very hard. We have to look up to the game on Sunday.

“Today it was two points dropped if you ask me.’’

Yadah raced into an early lead after Matema found himself alone in the box and buried a fine header from a good cross by Godknows Mangani.

But the game changed its complexion when Kalongonda was sent for an early shower in a two-minute moment of madness in which the defender picked up two yellows cards.

Macheke equalised after a goal mouth melee.

Earlier, the teams had taken a huge risk when they played almost the whole of the first half without the ambulance personnel on the pitch.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe felt his side deserved maximum points.

“I knew it was going to be a difficult game, but pound-for-pound I thought we were far much better than our opponents,’’ he said.

“But it was not one of the best games for the match officials.

“They were a bit one-sided, in my own opinion.’’

Teams:

Dynamos: S. Chinani, E. Jalai, T. Muringai (T. Muringai, 89th min), G. Mukambi, M. Mawadza, S. Mupamawonde, A. Maliselo (E. Mhungu, 57th min), G. Murwira, N. Katawa (K. Dhemere, 74th min), T. Macheke, J. Ngahan

Yadah: I. Ali, W. Kalongonda, J. Chitereki, Z. Bizeki, M. Musiyakuvi, E. Karembo, W. Kamudyariwa (L. Mucheto, 76th min), M. Chiwara (Z. Biseki, 46th min), R. Matema, G. Mangani, P. Nyamakura (J. Sibanda, 83rd min)