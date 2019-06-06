Ndiraya braces for Masomere show

Mukudzei Chingwere and Cloud Fusire

DESPITE shredding the form book with an unlikely victory over defending champions FC Platinum, Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya still believes a lot of work is required to fine-tune his side.

Since his return to the Glamour Boys, Ndiraya has set the team on a revival trajectory, collecting 11 points out of a possible 18.

This contrasts sharply with his predecessor, Lloyd Chigowe, who left the club with just three points out of a possible 12.

After beating FC Platinum, for the first time since the days of coach, Callisto Pasuwa, many will be tempted to believe the Harare giants have risen again.

DeMbare host Luke Masomere’s expensively Manica Diamonds in their next game at Rufaro this Sunday.

However, Ndiraya says his work at DeMbare is still to start because of the mountain he must climb.

“We are not yet at the level we want to be and we have not been shy to say that we want more players that have the quality of Dynamos,’’ he said.

“I have always said at Dynamos you need to correct things while winning and I am happy we are doing that.

“I am happy the mentality of the boys is getting tougher and tougher by each passing game.’’

He also spoke about the tactical masterclass that floored the champions.

“FC Platinum, we knew we were playing against the champions, a team with Champions League experience and better individual quality so, on our part, it was about planning and I think we executed our plan to perfection,’’ he said.

“We wanted to start by pressing high and get an early goal, but it did not come and later on we resorted to counter attacks which worked so well after we got our goal on a counter.

“But look, in terms of quality, FC Platinum are a very good team and we really had to work hard to get a result. I complained about fitness when I took over, but I am happy we are progressing, we are getting there.’’

Manica Diamonds coach, Luke Masomere, said his team would not be bullied by the former champions.

“We know Dynamos are a big team, with a huge support base in the country, and it will be a different game that needs concentration and less mistakes from my team,’’ said Masomere.

“I know many will look at us as underdogs heading into this game, but we are ready for it.

“We know we are playing against a big team, but our concentration is on how we can play well. We need to concentrate on ourselves and not how big our opponents are.

“We have been traveling in all our games because our home ground is yet to be cleared, but we have obtained better results regardless of that.’’

Masomere, the self-styled doctor of football, has in the past confirmed he remains a DeMbare fan, the team he supported as a schoolboy before getting a chance to coach them.

Fixtures

Saturday: Herentals v CAPS United (NSS); Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve); ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga); Yadah v Highlanders (Rufaro); Ngezi Platinum v FC Platinum (Baobab)

Sunday: Hwange v Triangle (Colliery); Mushowani Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS); Tel One v Black Rhinos (Luveve); Dynamos v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)