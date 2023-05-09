Ndhlovu beaten to ICC Player of the Month award

Sports Reporter

VETERAN Thailand batter Naruemol Chaiwai has won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April 2023 accolade, beating out competition from Zimbabwe’s Kelis Ndhlovu and UAE’s Kavisha Egodage for the coveted monthly award.

Ndhlovu had hoped to give a shine to her fairy-tale cricket story after she became the youngest player from Zimbabwe to be nominated for the ICC’s monthly honour.

The 17-year-old was part of the Lady Chevrons side that toured Thailand last month, where she received her first cap in the Women’s One Day Internationals.

Ndhlovu made her presence felt mainly with the ball, to atone for the poor batting form which saw her failing to convert to double digit scores in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

But she was devastating with her bowling contributions and had 10 wickets in three ODIs. The performance was probably the bright spot for the Lady Chevrons, who suffered a series whitewash in the ODIs before going down 2-1 in the WT20Is.

The coveted award went to Thailand’s Chaiwai in recognition of her sizzling performances during the tour.

The 32-year-old was rewarded for her role in Thailand’s 3-0 ODI series win over Zimbabwe. Chaiwai turned into the rock of Thailand’s middle order, underlined by reliable innings across her team’s ODI series win against Zimbabwe.

The right-hander struck two unbeaten half-centuries in the ODI series whitewash, the first saving Thailand from a precarious position of 21/4, finishing 57* as the hosts fell to 154 all out.

Thailand were able to close out in a 78-run victory, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 76 in reply.

After a stumble in the second T20I, Chaiwai returned to her reliable best, making 52* in a successful chase of 113.

Chaiwai was named Player of the Series for her efforts, also contributing 55 runs in the three T20Is. Her 29 in the second T20I helped the side to a five-wicket win.