Ncube heads for Netherlands marathon

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the country’s hopefuls for the World Athletics Championships, Ngonidzashe Ncube, is set to compete in the Enschede Marathon next month in the Netherlands.

Ncube had initially hoped to compete at the Hannover Marathon as he chases the qualifying time of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds to book his place at the World Championships to be held in July but could not secure the visa to Germany.

However, he received an invite to take part in Enschede Marathon on April 24 and is hoping he will be able to make it to the Netherlands.

“I couldn’t get the visa but I got an invite from the Netherlands. There was a race I was supposed to participate in, 2020, but I could not go because of Covid-19. So I got an invite last Wednesday to participate there.

“I think it’s a better race . . . So I think it’s an advantage. I just have to work hard, acclimatise to the weather now that I know better than the last time we were in Siena, Italy,” said Ncube.

The 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds qualifying time is the same qualifying standard that was used for the 2020 Olympic Games.

And Ncube came close to qualifying for the rescheduled Games last year when he ran 2 hours 12 minutes 25 seconds at the Xiamen Marathon and Tuscany Camp Global Elite Race in Siena, Italy.

He is hoping he can push himself a bit more and run the time to qualify for the global meet to run from July 15 to 24 at Oregon in Eugene, United States.

“I have been given another opportunity to try and qualify. I had prepared to run a marathon in February but there were few races due to Covid-19 and I could not secure any race then and also you get better races starting early April.

“So I think it was a blessing in disguise since I have some time to work on one or two things in terms of pacing and speed,” said Ncube.

He was part of the team that attended the camp organised by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe last month in Bulawayo. It was led by coach Benson Chauke, who previously worked with Cuthbert Nyasango.

He is currently training in Harare ahead of the second NAAZ camp for distance runners on this month.

“So far so good. The other athletes I am training with have been really helpful and they have been pushing me. I am training with Tendai Zimuto and Moses Tarakino, they are good at pacing and speed.

“I am hoping that this time around I can run the qualifying time if nothing affects my preparations. So my focus now is just preparing for that race,” said Ncube.