NBSZ appeals for blood donations to boost stocks

Bulawayo Bureau

THE National Blood Service of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has launched its festive season blood collection campaign, which aims to maintain adequate blood stocks for the country. The campaign will run until the first week of January next year.

Blood is vital for saving lives, especially for pregnant women, accident victims, and surgery patients. A pint of blood can help up to three people. However, blood supply is often affected by the closure of schools, which contribute the majority of the country’s blood donors. Adults only account for about 10 percent of blood collections.

NBSZ has assured the nation that its blood stocks are stable, but it has also lined up traditional donors to donate blood in case of any emergencies.

The institution has a target of collecting 87 700 units of blood this year, and it had already reached 63 000 units by June. Last year, blood collections stood at 59 300 units.

Sifundo Ngwenya, the southern region blood donor coordinator, said that members of the public are welcome to visit the static clinic at Leopold Takawira and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street even during holidays. He also appealed to the public to be responsible and avoid road accidents, which increase the demand for blood.

“The festive season is associated with many travels and activities which result in accidents. The country has been recording several deadly accidents across the country with police calling on motorists to exercise due caution on the roads. We collected much blood to cover for the festive season but the stocks can never be adequate,” said Ngwenya.

“We are aware there are other conditions that require blood transfusions, so blood drives have been lined up even during holidays to ensure there is enough blood.

“We are still encouraging donors to approach our static clinic at Nkomo and Leopold and donate blood so that we save lives.”

NBSZ has five branches in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Gweru and Mutare.