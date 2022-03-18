Natsai and Tehilla to launch gospel album

Natsai and Tehilla to launch gospel album Natsai will launch her album ntitled “Ndadzoka” tomorrow.

The Herald

Grace Mahora Arts Reporter

All is set for upcoming gospel musician Natsai and Tehilla’s album, “Ndadzoka”, tomorrow at a hotel in Harare.

The launch is going to be live-streamed on Facebook.

Tehilla Praise Team sings spiritually sound and uplifting music that inspires and impacts people’s lives.

The album launch is fully supported by well-known gospel artistes like Agatha Marudzwa, Mark Ngwazi, Trymore Bande, Dorcas Moyo, Pastor Jefferson Muserera, Shantel Sithole and Gidzaboy.

In an interview, the manager Phinmat confirmed that all was on course for the launch.

“We are good to go because almost everything is in place. The PA system, band, invited guests and the guest of honour have all confirmed their attendance,” said Phinmat.

