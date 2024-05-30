National Youth Service: A glimpse across Mother Africa

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The National Youth Service, which was recently re-introduced in Zimbabwe ensures patriotism and empowers youths for nation building through life skills training and leadership development.

Cde Border Gezi, the then the Minister of Gender, Youth and Employment first introduced the programme in the year 2000. The first training camp was established in Mount Darwin in 2001.

The National Youth Service in Zimbabwe plays a pivotal role in keeping youths away from societal ills such as drug and substance abuse because of idleness. It also equips them with skills so that they are able to contribute towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

Those who undergo the training are issued with certificates upon completion of the programme before being absorbed into the country’s various economic sectors.

In this article, we take a look at what other African countries are doing to cultivate patriotism in their youths and build their skills.

South Africa

The National Youth Service Programme is a Government initiative aimed at engaging South African youth in community service activities to strengthen service delivery, build patriotism, promote nation-building, foster social cohesion and to assist the youth to acquire occupational skills necessary to access sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The programme provides a secretarial function to the National Youth Service, which is the single largest service programme for young people in the country.

Ghana

In Ghana, the Natural Resources Defence Council 241 established the National Youth Authority in 1974. It is thus a Statutory Public Organization with the mandate to co-ordinate and facilitates youth empowerment activities in Ghana to ensure development of the Ghanaian youths.

Nigeria

In an effort to leverage the talent and skills of graduates born in Nigeria and those born abroad to Nigerian parents in the Diaspora, the National Youth Service Corps emphasizes the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians irrespective of cultural, religious and social background.

The National Youth Service Corps is a program set up by the Nigerian Government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the development of the country.

Kenya

The National Youth Service is an organisation that falls under the Government of Kenya. It was established in 1964 to train young people in important national matters. In 2019, the Kenyan Parliament transformed the organisation from a State department to a fully-fledged semi-autonomous state corporation after the enactment of the National Youth Service Act, 2018.

Namibia

In Namibia, the National Youth Service is a youth development service institution established by the National Youth Service Act 2005 (Act No. 6 of 2005).