National swimming champs to be held in Bulawayo

The Herald

Sports Reporter
LOCAL swimmers are scheduled to converge in Bulawayo for the Zimbabwe Senior National Championships that get underway next Thursday.

The championships are running from February 16 to 20 at the City Pool, in Bulawayo.

This year’s competition will be graced by Swim South Africa president Alan Fritz.

The opening ceremony is on February 17.

Participants from different provinces including Harare, who are the defending champions, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland Country Districts, Masvingo, Manicaland and hosts Bulawayo are expected to take part.

