National Swimming Champs enter final day

Sports Reporter

HARARE province’s vice-captain Paul Mwipikeni says they are hoping to continue with their dominance as the National Senior Swimming Championships enter the final day this morning.

Harare are occupying the top spot going into the final events.

“I think within the team we have really strong juniors and a few strong seniors that are really pulling the points up, keeping us at the fight.

“And I think the girls are really dominating the other provinces and I think that’s going to give us that edge in defending the title.

“I am expecting the way we have been going on at it, just to continue going out and keep pushing.

“I would like to say that I am extremely privileged to be one of the captains for the Harare side and I think being appointed as a leader comes with a lot of responsibilities for myself,” said Mwipikeni.

The meet attracted swimmers from Bulawayo, Mashonaland Country Districts, Matabeleland South, Midlands,

Matabeleland North, Gaborone Aquatics Club and Crocs.