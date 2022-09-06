National Prosecuting Authority partners International Anti- Poaching Foundation

Herald Reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Anti-Poaching Foundation as it intensifies the fight against wildlife and environmental crimes.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at NPA head offices in Harare, the acting Prosecutor General Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa said their existence is meant to combat corruption and crime which they will never relent on.

“We cherish the support that the International Anti-Poaching Foundation has decided to extend to the NPA.

“Your coming in on board adds more value. We already have existing relations with other organisations with similar objectives. I am sure wildlife crime is going to be a thing of the past,” he said.

The International Anti-Poaching Foundation development and liaison manager Mr Albert Paradzai said the signing of the MoU is significant in their first step of partnership with the NPA.

“It is an important endeavour to tackle wildlife and environmental crimes as we strive to conserve our natural resources for our benefit and that of future generations,” he said.

“They say a journey of a 1 000 miles starts with one step. It is a critical tool in enhancing effective and efficient prosecution of wildlife and environmental crimes. It is a display of faith by the NPA in our efforts to conserve Zimbabwe’s flora and fauna.”