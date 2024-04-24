National heroine Jadagu leaves indelible mark

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

National heroine, Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu, was a dedicated and fearless character who contributed immensely during and after the liberation struggle, friends and political allies have said.

The national heroine worked closely with Cdes Shuvai Mahofa, Ruth Chinamano, Sabina Mugabe, and Pamela Tungamirai.

She also worked closely with Zanu PF Politburo members Cdes Omega Hungwe, Cde Idah Mashonganyika, and Tsitsi Munyati, among others.

Cde Hungwe described the national heroine as a patriotic cadre who loved her country wholeheartedly.

“She worked tirelessly for the party. She was a hardworking and no-nonsense person when it came to issues about Zanu PF.

“She was part of a group of women who set up party districts in Harare,” said Cde Hungwe.

Zanu PF Harare provincial chairwoman Cde Ratidzo Mukarati described Cde Jadagu as a motherly figure and a fearless cadre, who wanted justice among Zimbabweans.

“We used to call her Minister of Justice because she wanted justice to prevail. She was a problem solver.”

Cde Mukarati also said the national heroine championed empowerment programmes for women in Zimbabwe.

“She initiated a number of projects for women in Zimbabwe. She opened a number of market places for women.”

Zanu PF Harare provincial vice chairman Cde Ephraim Fundukwa described Cde Jadagu as a reliable person.

“She was a reliable person in terms of giving advice in line with the party constitution. She advised me to stick to the party constitution whenever making decisions,” said Cde Fundukwa.

Former Harare provincial Political Commissar Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe described the national heroine as a great mobiliser.

“Whatever she touched would turn into gold as she fought for black empowerment. She was upright, frank and forthright so much that if you were a sell-out she would say so right in your face.

“She championed the establishment of housing cooperatives to ensure everyone has access to decent shelter. She is one of the pioneers of housing cooperatives in Zimbabwe,” said Cde Mashayamombe.

Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee Zone 2 chairman Cde Godwin Gomwe said he worked closely with the national heroine, who will be buried on Monday, when he was Harare provincial youth chairman.

“She used to give us strategies on youth empowerment initiatives as part of a broader mobilisation strategy,” said Cde Gomwe.

Cde Jadagu was born on 11 March 1943 in Murehwa, Mashonaland East Province. She attended Murehwa Mission School and Domboshava Training Centre. She trained as a police officer before she switched and trained as a teacher at Nyadire Mission in 1960.

During the struggle she was a war collaborator and after independence, she served as councillor for Chitungwiza Municipality Ward 16 and was later appointed special Interest Councillor in 2013.

She was appointed a Senator in 2014.

Cde Jadagu started her political career when she was 17 years old in Mangwende Village, where her father’s brother was a chief and an active member of ZAPU. During the time her family, led by Chief Mangwende, had a conflict with the Rhodesian native commissioner over national politics.

The whole family was then forced out of the village over that issue, which resulted in them seeking refuge in Old Highfield.

That is when she became a member of the Youth in ZAPU together with the late Cdes Sabina Mugabe, Tsitsi Munyati, Ruth Chinamano, and others.

The national heroine was a Women’s League Political Commissar in 1983, a Central Committee member, and a member of the National Consultative Assembly.

She worked closely with President Mnangagwa and the late national hero Cde Solomon Mujuru to set up Zanu PF political party offices at 88 Manica Road.

She also served in the Zimbabwe Republic Police under the Special Constabulary Branch.

The national heroine Cde Jadagu was honoured as the Best Woman Sergeant, Best Councillor (1999), and Best Leader of Netball Social Club (1999) in Chitungwiza.

She is survived by seven children, six daughters and one son. Mourners are gathered at 6979 Unit J, Chitungwiza.