National hero Mushohwe: A selfless cadre, education advocate

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

FAMILY and friends have described the late national hero Cde Christopher Mushohwe as a nationalist, Pan Africanist, unifier and an education advocate for the nation.

The death of national hero Dr Christopher Mushowe has left the family poorer as well as the nation for losing a man who spearheaded higher education for underprivileged students across the country.

Relatives described his demise as a huge loss considering the role he played in encouraging education pursuit.

Zanu PF delegation led by Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu visited the Mushohwe family home to pay their condolences.

“We are here to pay our condolences following the death of our colleague, nationalist and Pan Africanist. He was a kind person, an academic. He educated most people in the country. He was selfless and wanted to see an empowered Zimbabwe,” he said.

Cde Mpofu was accompanied by National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, Elders Council chairman Cde Sydney Sekeramai, Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya, Chitepo School of Ideology principal Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire, Deputy Secretary for Security Cde Tendai Chirau, Women’s League Political Commissar Cde Maybe Mbowa and the League’s Secretary for Finance Cde Tsitsi Mugabe, Zanu PF director general Cde Dickson Dzora and party directors.