National hero Malinga’s burial set for tomorrow

Pall bearers carry a casket bearing the body of national hero Cde Joshua Teke Malinga on arrival at the family home in Richmond, Bulawayo where it lay in state yesterday

Talent Chimutambgi

Herald Reporter

National hero Cde Joshua Malinga is expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare tomorrow, with President Mnangagwa presiding over the event.

This was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage in a statement yesterday.

Cde Malinga, who was a Zanu PF Politburo member and Special Advisor to the President on disability-related issues, died last Friday at the Malinga family home in Richmond, Bulawayo.

He was 79.

Reads the statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs: “The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to advise the public that the late national hero Cde Joshua Malinga shall be buried on Friday 15th of September 2023 at the National Shrine.

“His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa will preside over the burial.”

Yesterday, the body was taken from the funeral parlour for the Malinga family home where it lay in State.

Today, the body shall be taken to the Large City Hall in Bulawayo for a send-off ceremony that is expected to start at 8am, ending at midday.

At 1pm, the body is expected to be flown to Harare where it shall lie in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks ahead of burial on Friday.

Gates open at 7am tomorrow and mourners are expected to be seated at the National Heroes Acre by 8am.

Cde Malinga studied at Mpopoma High School from 1962 to 1965.

He became a victim of the Rhodesian racist discriminatory system as he struggled to get employed, with white counterparts who held similar qualifications as him being absorbed by the industry.

This prompted the late national hero, Jairos Jiri, the founder of the Jairos Jiri Association, to give Cde Malinga a life-transforming opportunity which allowed him to travel across the world. This enabled him to have first-hand experiences on the treatment of people with disabilities.

Apart from championing issues pertaining to disability, Cde Malinga was elected into office as a Councillor for Ward 2 in 1987.

He served as councillor from 1987 to1991, then 1991 to1993, and 1993 to 1995.

He was elected deputy mayor for the 1992 to 1993 municipal year and installed on August 19, 1992.

He served as mayor of the City of Bulawayo in the 1993 to 1994 and 1994 to 1995 municipal years.

During his term of office, he served in numerous council committees, including the health, housing, amenities and liquor committee, the general purposes committee, the town lands and planning committee and the finance committee, among others.

Cde Malinga also represented the City of Bulawayo in various outside bodies and committees including the Local Authorities Pension Fund Management Committee from 1991 to 1992, Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe Executive Committee from 1992 to 1993 and 1994 to1995, Matabeleland North Provincial Council from 1992 to1993 and 1994 to 1995, Municipality of Bulawayo Medical Aid Society Management Committee from 1992 to1993.

Cde Malinga was also part of Bulawayo 100 years Celebrations Committee from 1993 to 1994, Bulawayo Round Table No.3 from 1993 to 1994 and 1994 to 1995, the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe from 1993 to 1994, Bulawayo Municipal Provident Fund Management Committee from 1993 to1994; Employment Council from 1993 to 1994 and 1994 to 1995, and the Esigodini Ncema Conservation from 1993 and 1994, and 1994 to 1995.