National hero Malinga laid to rest

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The late Zanu PF Politburo member and special adviser to President Mnangagwa’s office, Cde Joshua Malinga was today buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Cde Malinga, who was declared national hero, was interred at a ceremony that drew mourners from the revolutionary party, Government, diplomatic services among others.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa described Cde Malinga as a decorated nationalist, brave, courageous and champion of human rights.

“His defence and unflinching love for our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe, saw the late Cde Malinga placed under heinous and illegal sanctions. “We accord him well deserved honour and a befitting farewell as we lay him to rest alongside his compatriots, here at the National Heroes Acre,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We will forever cherish the role he played in the struggle of our independence, and towards the development of our nation by championing the cause of special interest groups in public policy and inclusive national development.”