National hero Kabasa buried

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zanu PF National Consultative Assembly and former provincial Governor for Mashonaland East, Cde Abraham Kabasa who died on April 29, was buried this afternoon at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

President Mnangagwa led mourners in burying Cde Kabasa at a moving event that drew people from the Government, the ruling Zanu PF, war veterans, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, service chiefs, relatives and friends.

In a eulogy, President Mnangagwa said the nation had lost one of the stalwarts of the protracted liberation struggle.

“The late national hero Cde Kabasa was a certified nurse who participated in the national resistance against the colonial injustices of the racist Rhodesian regime. He also contributed to nation building in post-independence Zimbabwe, rising to become the provincial chairman of our revolutionary party Zanu PF in Mashonaland East province,” said President Mnangagwa.