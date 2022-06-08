National Duathlon Champs date set

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have set July 3 as the date for their inaugural National Duathlon Championships to be staged in Harare.

The event titled, Zimbabwe National Duathlon Championships, will be held at Donnybrook Park Race Track.

Duathlon consists of running and cycling.

Triathlon Zimbabwe last year indicated that they were looking at growing their wings.

Announcing the dates for the national championships, Triathlon Zimbabwe said they are excited to be holding the inaugural duathlon national championships.

“Duathlon consists of run – bike – run and is becoming more and more popular as a sport that we aim to promote during the winter months in Zimbabwe when it is too cold to swim!!

“We are so excited to finally be able to stage a ‘stand-alone duathlon event’ and continue with our development plans for duathlon and aquathlon which are derivative multisport of triathlon.”

Participants will compete in various age groups – 20 and over, juniors (16 to 19), racing over the sprint distance and youth (12 to 15).

The sprint is made up of a 5km run, 20km bike and 2.5km run while the supersprint consists of a 2.5km run, 10km bike and 1.25km run.

“Depending on the demand, we aim to also include the standard distance for age group athletes in the future.

“We also aim to have a strong national representation at other duathlon championships events regionally and internationally,” said Triathlon Zimbabwe.

There are also non-championships events included on the programme – du-tots, du-kidz, du-sports, du-fun and du-supersprint – individuals and team entries are most well.