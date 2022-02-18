National cross-country champs in Kadoma

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the National Cross Country Championships to take place at Kadoma Sports Club on Saturday with all provinces expected to participate.

Senior men and women will compete in 10km. Junior men and women will fight for honours in 8km and 6km respectively. These are the main events of the day.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, said they are looking forward to a good turnout.

“We expect a good turnout from the athletes as this is one of the first open events where athletes will get the opportunity to interact.

“We are expecting a very good competition, bearing that there are quite a number of events the athletes are competing for.

“So this is quite an endurance event which top athletes want to use as part of their preparation for the coming hectic season which we are hoping, we will have quite a number of international competitions.

“There is the World Championships in USA, the World Junior Championships in Colombia, the Africa Senior Championships in Mauritius,” said Tagara.

Apart from the senior and junior’s events, there are a number of events lined up with the Under-18 boys and girls competing in 6km and 4kim respectively.

Under-12s and Under-14s are set to compete in 1km and 2km races. There is also a 2km race an offer for men and women above 40 years