National Covid-19 recovery rate increases

Herald Reporters

Zimbabwe recorded 17 Covid-19 deaths and 1 098 new cases yesterday.

All the new infections are local transmissions.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the seven-day rolling average of new infections has also fallen to 1 481 from 1651 the previous day.

Presently, the national recovery rate has increased to 81 percent with active cases reducing to 33 824 with Harare accounting for 4 778 of the cases, Bulawayo 3 860, Manicaland 3 495, Mashonaland Central 2 120, Mashonaland East 6 494, Mashonaland West 5 427, midlands 3 286, Masvingo 937, Matabeleland North 1 916, and Matabeleland South 1 502.

As of December 26, Zimbabwe had 376 hospitalised cases, with 59 being asymptomatic, 253 mild to moderate, 60 severe and four in intensive care units.

In terms of vaccination, 2 008 got their first dose yesterday, bringing the total for the first dose to 4 105 020 while1 790 received their second dose, taking the total for the second dose to 3 113 149 and 3943 received their third dose bringing the accumulative for third dose to 3 943.