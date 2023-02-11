National cereal target in sight ,as farmers plant over 91 pc

Edgar Vhera

Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE Government’s push for the country to achieve food self-sufficiency from local production continues to gain traction with responding positively to plant over 91 percent of the combined national cereal target of 2 594 859 hectares as at February 6.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) chief director Professor Obert Jiri revealed this in the weekly summer season preparedness report dated February 6.

Prof Jiri highlighted that farmers had planted 2 372 396ha of cereal crops against a target of 2 594 859ha. The lucrative pre-season producer prices announced by Government, as well as forecast of a normal to above normal rainfall pattern inspired farmers to achieve this fate.

Maize hectarage surpassed sorghum and pearl millet after achieving 97 percent of its set target with 1 882 735ha, which is slightly below the 1 940 969ha target.

Sorghum has so far achieved 80 percent of its target with 320 313ha. The targeted hectarage is 402 569ha. Pearl millet farmers have managed 67 percent of target with 169 348ha.

As results from the Government’s 10-day crop assessment mission that started on January 20 are yet to be released, many farmers are optimistic of a plentiful harvest as the traditional January mid-season dry spell was not there this time around.

ARDAS continues to encourage farmers to adopt good agronomic practices for good yields, that is, for weed management and split application of top-dressing fertiliser to combat leaching.

Though maize yields of about 16 tonnes per hectare are possible for commercial farmers, the national average tends to be lower due some shortcomings in management.

The 2020/21 agricultural season saw the country producing over 2, 7 million tonnes of maize at an average yield of 1, 3 tonnes per hectare.

However, farmers who produced crops under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept managed an average yield of 5, 28 tonnes per hectare. The remaining group of farmers achieved an average yield of 1, 16 tonnes per hectare.

This season the Government is targeting a combined cereal output of 3 530 000 tonnes, which looks set to be surpassed thanks to the current state of crops and the good rains.

Sorghum exhibited the largest increase of 48 percent, compared to pearl millet and maize that had 38 and 20 percent respectively.

Meanwhile ARDAS Matabeleland South provincial extension officer Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said they were hopeful of a good harvest due to rains being received in their province.

“Farmers are relieved, yields are likely to increase due to rains. What is important is fertility management especially through top- dressing fertiliser application.

“Sorghum and pearl millet in Beitbridge and Gwanda will sprout up to influence crop density to increase planting population,” said Mr Ndlovu.

In concurrence ARDAS Matabeleland North provincial extension officer Mr Dumisani Nyoni said their province had been receiving rains good enough to improve crop growth and yields.

“We have been getting rains throughout the province in the past two weeks. The crops in those wards that were not affected by dry spells in December and January are looking good.

“The crop that was planted end of October is mature with that established in November at early to late maturity stage while the December crop is at late vegetative to early reproductive stage,” said Mr Nyoni.

Mr Nyoni said the January crop was at vegetative stage and looking good with pockets of the province that had late rains’ crop at vegetative stage.

He disclosed that early planted traditional grains were at soft to hard dough stage with the majority of the crop at early reproductive stages.