National Biotechnology Authority Chief Executive Officer trial deferred

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial of National Biotechnology Authority chief executive officer Jonathan Mufandaedza, who is facing 22 counts of criminal abuse of office and one of fraud, was deferred to July 6 for trial continuation.

On his initial appearance, the State led by Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa opposed bail on the grounds that Mufandaedza was likely to interfere with witnesses since they are his subordinates.

Mrs Mushayabasa also opposed bail saying the accused was facing a serious offence which attracts a lengthy custodial jail term upon conviction and that might induce him to abscond trial.

During cross-examination with the investigating officer, Mr Everson Chatambudza submitted that the seriousness of an offence on its own is not a ground to deny an accused person bail.

Mr Chatambudza challenged the investigating officer saying his client was arrested in January but the police elected to bring him to court today.

He further stated that his client knew of the 23 counts in January 2020 but chose to stay.