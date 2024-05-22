National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe championships set for Bulawayo

Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe will next month stage their national championships at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

The meet, scheduled for June 8, will feature athletes from all the country’s provinces.

NAAZ director of coaching, talent identification and development, Lisimati Phakamile says they are looking forward to the competition.

“We, as the coaches, are quite excited about the upcoming event as it is a very important day on the coaches’ calendar,” said Phakamile.

“It is our main national championship where provinces come together to compete. There are different upcoming international slots and so the athletes use this event to better their times and performances,” he said.

The championships are also being used as a selection event for the Africa Senior Championships to take place in Douala, Cameroon, from June 21 to 26.