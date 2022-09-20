National Assembly resumes sitting

The House has resumed sitting after a two-week break.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The House adjourned a fortnight ago after passing a $929 billion supplementary budget presented by Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube in July, when he tabled the Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review.

The supplementary budget was presented to address the erosion of the initial budget allocations through inflationary pressures that were experienced in the first half of the year.