National Assembly ratifies four protocols

The motions for ratification were moved by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Four United Nations and African Union conventions aimed at entrenching observance of human rights for migrants, the elderly, the vulnerable and the disabled in Zimbabwe were ratified by the National Assembly on Tuesday, a process required by the Constitution.

First to be ratified was the International Convention on the Protection of all Migrant workers and Members of their Families, which came into force on July 1, 2003.

Deputy Minister Dinha said the convention took into account UN instruments that promoted the observance of basic human rights.

“One of the objectives of the International Labour Organisation as stated in its constitution, was the protection of the interests of workers when employed in countries other than their own, and bearing in mind the expertise and experience of that organisation in matters related to migrant workers and members of their families,” she said.

The National Assembly ratified the protocol on the African Charter on the rights of older persons in Africa, which was adopted in January 2016 and signed on June 17, 2020.

State parties are required by the protocol to protect the rights of older people, including preventing discrimination against them, guaranteeing their access to health care, social protection and support and ensuring that they are among those prioritised in any humanitarian emergencies.

The protocol on African Charter on Human and People’s rights on the Rights of Citizens to Social Protection and Social Security was adopted on February 6, 2022 and was ratified.

Among other obligations, the protocol urges State parties to “ensure good governance and coordination among institutions responsible for the delivery of social protection; protect the rights of individuals to human dignity and the special rights of children to survival, development and protection, and subject to the provisions of the protocol, to equal treatment in relation to social protection and provide social protection benefits”.

The National Assembly ratified the protocol on African Charter on Human and People’s rights on the rights of Persons with Disabilities, which was adopted on January 29, 2018.

The primary objective of the protocol is to promote, safeguard and ensure the complete and equal exercise of all human and people’s rights for individuals with disabilities in Africa, as well as to ensure respect for their inherent dignity.