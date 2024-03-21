National Assembly congratulates Lady Chevrons

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The National Assembly has congratulated the women’s national cricket team, Lady Chevrons for winning a gold medal at the ongoing All Africa games being held in Ghana.

The Lady Chevrons beat South Africa to win the gold medal.

The National Assembly congratulated the Lady Chevrons following a point of national interest raised by the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture and representative of Mhondoro-Mubaira constituency, Cde Chamu Chiwanza.

“My point of national interest is for the House to congratulate the Lady Chevrons’ for winning the gold medal at the All Africa Games in Ghana,” Cde Chiwanza said.

The Lady Chevrons made history by winning the first-ever gold medal in cricket at the All Africa Games.

Zimbabwe beat South Africa by two wickets in a Super Over after the scores were tied.