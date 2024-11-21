National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy framework strategically aligned with NDS1

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy Framework is strategically aligned with the National Development Strategy 1

(NDS1) and the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and

Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera has said.

Speaking at the consultative meeting on Zimbabwe’s draft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy Framework, Minister Mavetera said

the guiding documents will lay the foundation for the nation’s aspirations and provide a coherent pathway for integrating AI

into the various sectors of Zimbabwe’s economy.

She said by aligning their efforts with the strategies, people are not only ensuring coherence but are also maximising the impact

of their initiatives.

“Today’s consultative meeting is crucial as it provides us with an opportunity to unpack the Draft Cabinet Paper

collaboratively,” Minister Mavetera said.

“We have invited you, our esteemed stakeholders, to share your insights and perspectives. Your contributions will be invaluable

in enriching this policy framework and ensuring that it meets the diverse needs of our economy and society.

“I want to emphasise the importance of human capital development in our AI journey. As we embrace these technologies, we

must invest in building the skills and competencies of our workforce.”

Minister Mavetera said this means fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptation to equip people with the

knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

“Once we finalise the AI Policy Framework and secure Cabinet approval, we will embark on the next phase of developing the

National AI Policy and other Sector AI Policies as may be deemed necessary,” she said.

“This step will be critical in ensuring that our approach is tailored to the unique needs and challenges of each sector while

remaining aligned with our national goals.”