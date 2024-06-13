National Aids Council, Ministry of Health holds review meeting

Ministry of Health and Child Care permanent secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze(centre),National Aids Council chief executive Dr Bernad Madzima(left)and the Director for Aids and TB programmes in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Owen Mugurungi(right) speaking to the media on the sidelines of a NAC workshop at Great Zimbabwe Hotel today.

George Maponga in Masvingo

The National Aids Council (NAC) is holding a three-day review workshop with officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care to come up with strategies of making sure that Zimbabwe achieves UN Aids target to eradicate new HIV and Aids infections in the country by the year 2030.

The workshop opened at a Masvingo hotel yesterday with NAC officials meeting Ministry of Health and Child Care officials.

The NAC team is being led by the organisation’s chief executive officer, Dr Bernad Madzima, while Permanent Secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze is leading the Ministry’s officials.

Provincial Medical Directors from all corners of Zimbabwe are also in attendance.

Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop today, Dr Maunganidze said the workshop is seeking to identify gaps in the fight against HIV and Aids and also proffer possible solutions as Zimbabwe angles to eradicate the disease.

“This meeting seeks to look at the gaps that are there in the drive to make sure that by 2030 there will be no new HIV and Aids infections in Zimbabwe as per the targets set by UNAIDS.

“I am happy that we have experts here so that solutions to these gaps can be found,” said Dr Maunganidze.

Dr Madzima said his organisation is receiving funding which is mobilised through the Aids Levy by the Government.

Funding is also coming from partners such as Global Fund to make sure that Zimbabwe achieves 100 percent eradication of new infections of the virus.

According to the targets, all those carrying the virus should be receiving anti-retroviral therapy by the year 2030.