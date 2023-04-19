Nation unites in celebration

Pupils perform at the 43rd national Independence celebrations at Mt Darwin High School in Mashonaland Central province yesterday. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

People from all walks of life thronged various venues across the country to celebrate the country’s 43rd Independence Day yesterday.

The theme for the celebrations was “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”.

The main celebrations were led by President Mnangagwa in Mt Darwin, for the first time since 1980 that Independence Day celebrations have been held in a rural province.

Last year, Independence celebrations were held in Bulawayo, the first time the celebrations took place outside Harare in line with Government’s devolution and decentralisation policy.

In Harare yesterday, the celebrations were held at Glamis Arena where thousands of people attended the event, with Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, leading the proceedings.

Mr Muguti inspected the parade after the singing of the national anthem.

In an interview, Mr Muguti said: “For Harare Metropolitan Province, we have well over 8 000 to 10 000 people who came here today. This is a symbol to show the true gospel of the clarion call for unity as one Zimbabwe is being shared by everyone.

“As we are celebrating our 43rd Independence as Zimbabweans, it is quite a joy that Harare Metropolitan province has also had the opportunity to partake in the national celebrations.”

Mr Muguti said Harare Province has over 246 projects since 2018 and 146 are due to be completed, with the rest having been commissioned.

Some of the anchor projects have been the resurfacing of over 24km of roads.

Clad in various attires, including the national fabric, people from across political divide attended the celebrations. The uniformed forces thrilled the people with their well-choreographed drills and performances.

Sungura ace Mark Ngwazi left the crowd in awe after his performance, which he kick-started with his hit “Taurai Madzoka”.

Zanu PF Harare Provincial chairperson Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said this year’s Uhuru celebrations were unique in various ways.

“His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) has been talking of regularisation of human settlements, the issuance of title deeds, and massive signature projects are being done in Harare,” he said.

“The President is thinking about the future, but also preaching about peace and tranquillity during the forthcoming harmonised elections.”

In Masvingo, there was a carnival atmosphere at Mucheke Stadium as people converged for the celebrations.

A lot of entertainment was lined up for the day, while a soccer challenge match pitting Masvingo United against a Mabvuku Select side from Harare was played, with winners set to pocket US$1 500, a trophy and medals.

Events to mark the important day started with a uniformed forces parade comprising detachments from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and the Zimbabwe National Army, marching from Chikato to the stadium accompanied by drum majorettes.

The colourful processing drew hordes of onlookers to the road side. Around 10am, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, arrived at the stadium and inspected the parade after singing of the national anthem, with 43 Zimbabwean flags hoisted in the stadium flapping relentlessly to symbolise the 43 years of Uhuru. He then read the Presidential speech.

In Beitbridge, people from various political parties gathered at Dulivhadzimu Stadium to celebrate the Independence Day. District Development Coordinator, Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu, led the commemorations and read the President’s speech. The crowd, made up of youths and senior citizens, braved the scotching heat to commemorate the big day.

Local entertainment groups including the ZCC Brass Band, drum majorettes, comedians, acrobats, four soccer teams, three netball teams and eight volley ball teams, added colour to the event.

Beitbridge East legislator Cde Albert Nguluvhe said it was important for politicians to always bury their differences and come together during national programmes.

In separate interviews, residents said they were excited with the post-independence developmental projects being implemented in the border town, especially the US$300 million border transformation, roads, water and sewer infrastructure upgrades.

“We are happy to celebrate the infrastructure development in our town as we commemorate the country’s 43rd independence.

“We are growing as a town,” said Mr Kudakwashe Garayipasi.

Miss Milda Chiromo said: “This is an important day for us as Zimbabweans where we celebrate our freedom from the colonial regime and people now enjoy many rights following Independence.”

In Midlands Province, thousands of people gathered at Mkoba Stadium, the main venue for the independence festivities.

People from Gweru and other districts in the province braved the chilly weather that was experienced in the morning.

The stadium filled up as early as 8am.

The commemorations officially started just before 11am after the arrival of the reviewing officer, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Abiot Maronge.

After inspecting the parade, Mr Maronge read the President’s speech.

In the true spirit of celebration, a number of groups which included officers from Whawha Prison, the Midlands State University (MSU) and others, entertained the crowds with many expressing their joy and happiness in celebrating the country’s 43 years of freedom.

Gweru mayor, Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi, also attended the celebrations.

Clr Kombayi said every Zimbabwean must cherish Independence Day, which is a result of a protracted armed struggle in which many freedom fighters lost lives.

In Mashonaland West Province, apart from the main provincial event that took place at Chikangwe Stadium in Karoi, districts and constituencies marked the day at various centres.

In Makonde district, the main celebrations were held at Muvami Shopping Centre where officials from the Government, security sector, political parties and hordes of people were drawn from Chinhoyi, Makonde and Mhangura constituencies converged.

The celebrations were devolved in line with President Mnangagwa’s thrust of decentralisation.

In Zvimba district, celebrations were held at Banket, Murombedzi and Rafingora, while in Chegutu they were held at Pfupajena Stadium and Mhondoro-Mubaira.

People in Sanyati district commemorated the day at various centres including Kadoma, Chakari and Sanyati Arda.

In Mashonaland East Province, every district commemorated the celebrations from their areas.

However, the provincial celebrations were held at Goromonzi High School, where Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Aplonia Munzverengwi, delivered the Presidential speech.

A lot of youths attended the celebrations, an indication of how they are appreciating national events.

Before addressing the people, Minister Munzverengwi planted a tree at Goromonzi High School.

In separate interviews, youths said the day was important as it reminded them of the sacrifices made by Zimbabweans, and other nations for the country’s independence.

In Manicaland Province, Sakubva Stadium was packed as people came in numbers for the celebrations.

Guest of honour, the Governor of Mozambique’s Manica Province, Madame Francisca Domingos Tomas, praised Zimbabwe’s intervention in the Cabo Delgado province where rebel groups had brought instability, killing people and burning homes.

“In view of the terrorist attacks plaguing the province of Cabo Delgado, we reiterate our gratitude to the Government and the people of Zimbabwe for the support it has been providing in the fight against terrorism in the province,” said Madame Tomas.

“It demonstrates your conviction that this situation does not only delay the development of Mozambique but also for the people of the southern region of Africa.

“I would like to reaffirm our total commitment to continue to work on strengthening friendly relations, based on the fluidity and simplicity of our interactions and the strengthening the bonds of fraternity and brotherhood that exist between our populations.”

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Nokuthula Matsikenyere read the Presidents’ speech.

A football match pitting teams from the uniformed forces, Buffaloes and Tenax FC, wrapped up proceedings.

In a statement yesterday, Farmers for Economic Development said they joined President Mnangagwa and the rest of Zimbabweans at home and abroad, in celebrating 43 years of Independence.

“The Independence came at a cost, thus we honour the patriotic cadres, both departed and living, who sacrificed their lives to dislodge colonialism,” they said.

“Farmers4ED will fearlessly defend the Land Reform Programme, our sacrosanct heritage, and make sure we spearhead the economic trajectory of the nation, working hand in glove with our leaders.

“Vision 2030 enunciated by President Mnangagwa, will shape our economic discourse and destiny as a nation.”

Farmers4ED thanked the Second Republic for crafting policies that have transformed the agricultural sector, resulting in bumper harvests in various sub-sectors such as maize and wheat.