Nation to set up vape factory

Former Zimbabwean Ambassador to China Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa told a Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chinhoyi that plans for the factory are at an advanced stage.

Walter Nyamukondiwa–Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Zimbabwe is set to be a regional hub in the tobacco value chain by housing a multi-billion dollar vape production factory, which will extract nicotine from tobacco stalks, leaves and flowers for the non-smoking alternatives.

E-cigarettes or vaping is where nicotine is inhaled from an electronic device.

The nicotine extract is sold dissolved in suitable liquids for vaping and the production of these liquids is set to add more value to the tobacco that is grown in the country, which is the fourth largest exporter in the world.

Once established the factory is expected to also process tobacco from neighbouring countries including Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

The board of the investor met in China on Friday to finalise the modalities of setting up the factory, tentatively set for Karoi in Hurungwe, as the largest tobacco producing district.

Former Zimbabwean Ambassador to China Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa told a Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chinhoyi that plans for the factory are at an advanced stage.

“There is going to be a very big industry to extract nicotine from the by-products after selecting the premium tobacco leaves,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

“The Chinese firms have an interest in setting up the factories here in Zimbabwe because of our production levels,” he said.

This will create a lot of employment for the country.

Zimbabwe is also expected to be a major producer cannabis seeds following plans to establish a US$400 million factory. Already US$30 million has been invested in the production of cannabis with a further US$400 million earmarked for a factory to produce cannabis seed in the country.

“We now have capacity to produce cannabis seed in the country. After an initial investment of US$30 million, the company now wants to set up a seed production factory,” said Amb Mutsvangwa.

President Mnangagwa’s Second Republic has facilitated several multi-billion dollar investments which are anchoring economic growth.

The President is set to break ground for the Mapinga Energy Park, which will produce lithium batteries. Production of lithium batteries at the plant will use Zimbabwean lithium with cobalt from DRC and graphite from Karoi.

This is also expected to position the country for cellphone production.

These running and upcoming projects position Mashonaland West as an industrial hub as Manhize Steel Plant has started operating.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said plans to set up a railway line linking the port of Beira and Manhize were at an advanced stage. The mega projects are expected to further strengthen the country’s currency, the ZIG.