Nation remembers Father Zimbabwe

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will forever cherish the invaluable contributions by former Vice President and Pan-African Dr Joshua Nkomo, President Mnangagwa has said, as the country commemorates the 24th anniversary of his death on Saturday.

Dr Nkomo was one of the pioneers of the Second Chimurenga who never wavered in his revolutionary beliefs.

He died on July 1, 1999 at the age of 82 and was subsequently interred at the National Heroes Acre, in recognition of his service.

Father Zimbabwe, as he was affectionately known, for his role in pioneering the liberation struggle, was a rare calibre of freedom fighters who sacrificed his all for the attainment of a better Zimbabwe.

In a statement yesterday, President Mnangagwa described him as a “doyen of African liberation” whose footprint would forever be etched in the country’s history.

The President said the contributions to the emancipation of Zimbabwe by Father Zimbabwe, who was also known as Chibwechitedza, would forever remain invaluable.

“Today, 1 st July, 2023, our great nation, including our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora, joins the Nkomo family in remembering the late national hero, Dr. Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, on the 24th anniversary of his death.

“Dr. Joshua Nkomo served as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe from 1987 until his untimely demise on 1 st July, 1999.

“The late former Vice President, affectionately known as “Chibwechitedza”, “Umdala Wethu”, “Father Zimbabwe”, was a trade unionist, a revered nationalist and a Pan-African freedom fighter who committed his entire adult life to the decolonisation and emancipation of the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The memories of this doyen of African liberation, a gentle giant and a passionate nation-builder, shall forever be etched in our hearts.”

President Mnangagwa said Dr Nkomo was a revered political figure who left an indelible mark on Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

He described the late former Vice President as a selfless, fearless and committed fighter who preached love, unity, peace, hard work and sacrifice.

“Father Zimbabwe will be remembered as a colossal political figure who, together with his compatriots, gallantly fought and defeated racial injustice, oppression and servitude.

“He belonged to an early crop of trade unionists who spurned subtle politics for a full-fledged armed struggle in seeking to liberate their motherland.

“Father Zimbabwe left a huge footprint on the Zimbabwean political landscape, an enduring legacy of peace and the lofty values of Unhu/Ubuntu.

“Despite prolonged political incarceration, Dr. Nkomo never compromised on his revolutionary ideals, and served as the inaugural Minister of Home Affairs in the newly Independent Zimbabwe in 1980.

“He later ascended to the post of Second Secretary of ZANU (PF) and Vice President of Zimbabwe in 1987, following his role as co-architect of the historic Unity Accord which was signed on 22nd December, 1987,” he said.

Apart from his leading role in the attainment of Zimbabwe’s independence along with a host of freedom fighters who included President Mnangagwa, Father Zimbabwe was also a champion of national unity and black empowerment.

“May the soul of the late Umdala Wethu continue to rest in eternal peace.

“Long live our unity, peace and freedom! Long live Zimbabwe!” said the Head of State.

The commemoration of his death comes just a month before the country marks the country’s 43rd Heroes Day Anniversary, a day set aside to remember the role played by the country’s liberation heroes, in both the First and Second Chimurenga, in fighting the evil colonial system that favoured a white minority at the expense of the black majority.