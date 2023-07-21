Nation remembers Chiwoniso Maraire

Arts Reporter

The weekend has approached and with temperatures now favourable revellers are spilt for choice from today until Sunday.

What most people need to understand is that last week some artists and promoters had shelved events due to harsh weather patterns but alas this weekend has become the busiest ever since July has started.

The Herald Arts section surveyed event guides across Zimbabwe.

Below are some of the major shows taking place.

Chiwoniso Maraire commemorations

Organisers for the pre-mbira exponent Chiwoniso Maraire commemorations have said several artistes have confirmed their participation at the event.

The event which will run under the theme, “Rebel Woman Reigns” is taking place this Sunday at Ela the Gardens, Newlands hosted by Tomas Brickhill.

Some of the artistes scheduled to perform include Gwevedzi, Bryan K, Ndomu Chipendo, Victor Kunonga, Mangoma, Edgar Bera, and Chengeto Brown.

Maraire died on July 24, 2013, at South Medical Hospital in Chitungwiza, aged 37.

According to her manager Cosmas Zamangwe, she had been admitted to the hospital 10 days earlier suffering from chest pains.

The cause of death was the result of suspected pneumonia , just a year after the death of her ex-husband, Andy Brown, also a prominent musician.

The couple left behind two daughters, Chengeto and Chiedza.

She was buried at her rural home in Chakohwa village in Mutambara.

Haus of Stone showroom opening

Fashion designer cum creative entrepreneur Danayi Madondo has said all is set for the ‘Haus of Stone’ showroom opening tomorrow at Emagumeni Culture Centre, Harare.

Madondo who said her fashion brand ‘Haus of Stone’ was developed in 2018, is influenced by the fantastical.

“It is home to the conscious aspirational global wanderer seeking apparel that is understated, experiential, and imbued with a hint of mysticism.”

“The brand is driven by the need to use fashion as a vehicle to narrate contemporary Zimbabwean narratives infused with heritage and cultural nuances,” she said.

She said the showroom will be celebrated with a discount and specials for fashion buffs.

“We’ll also have a variety of other products available, including patch Maoke handbags, Rungano Rwedu clothing, Paper Pieces accessories, Boheika beauty products, Distala accessories, Nzinza craft accessories, and Handcraft Zimbabwe.”

“There will be live music, bubbly, and great fashion to enjoy.

This event is proudly sponsored by Koovah Beverages and Dark Art Matter(s),” she said.

Madondo said the event will run under the theme “Finnasage- Vinnasage,” which is French for a gallery exhibition closing and an opening of a gallery.

“I consider my work to be more art than fashion as it puts emphasis on opportunities which are symbolic of the nature of the collaboration and all the individuals that will be exhibiting.”

She said various EU dignitaries, leading Zim Contemporary Artists, Celebrity Artists, media, gallery owners, and fashionistas are expected to attend.

Busy weekend for Alick Macheso in Harare and Mutoko

Tonight the sungura maestro Alick Macheso is set to perform at Charehwa Matombo Bar in Budiriro alongside Sugar Sugar.

Baba Sharo as he is fondly known by the legion of fans will then on Saturday share the stage with Soma Ndebele and Denda Brothers at Blueridge Restaurant along Mutoko Road.

Posting on his social media status Macheso hyped the event as he invited his fans to come in their numbers.

“Greetings to you my fans. Please come in your numbers this Saturday for a show at Blueridge Restaurant alongside my brother in music Somandla Mafia Ndebele,” he posted.

Music, fashion, fun, and stars at Cricket Tourney

It is a mixture of everything at Harare Sports Club for the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 tournament.

The show will have stars from all over the world and a full package of entertainment, including live performances from some of our finest artistes.

Feli Nandi who put up a sterling performance last night at the opening ceremony before the first game, featuring Harare Hurricanes and Bulawayo Braves, was happy to perform.

However, before the show is over on July 29, the fans will have been treated to entertainment from Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Sulu Chimbetu, Nutty O, Enzo Ishall, EX Q, Tammy Moyo, Janet Manyowa, Holy Ten, Hope Masike, Victor Kunonga, Asaph, Mzoe 7, Ma9nine, to name but a few.

The cheapest tickets cost US$2 while, for the embankment, fans will pay US$5 and US$10 for a view from the boxes and the Centurion.

The matches are screened live on ZTN.

All set for Janet Manyowa’s album

After postponing her album launch due to illness, songstress Janet Manyowa changed the date and venue of the album to this weekend at 7 Arts Theatre, Avondale.

The album dubbed “Father’s House” had its live recording in Bulawayo during a highly anticipated concert titled Wanqoba.

The 10-track album has tracks such as Running, Shoko Renyu, Dry Bones, Forever, Jesu Makanaka, Shandurai, Be Blessed Be Your Name featuring Bonnie Deuschle, Bayethe, and Tirivakundi.

Also on the title track, Father’s House, Janet sought the talents of dup-poet Albert Nyathi, another award-winning singer.

Her latest offering ‘Wakakosha’ was released earlier this year and has gained popularity on music charts across the nation.