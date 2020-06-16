Nation joins President in prayer, fasting

Johane the Fifth of Africa choir sings during the National Day of Prayer and Fasting held at Manicaland Showgrounds yesterday. — Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo

Church groups, Government officials and individuals yesterday joined the President in the National Day of Prayer and Fasting, as the nation sought wisdom and guidance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Mnangagwa hosted a service at State House which was attended by various church leaders.

In Masvingo, representatives from several ecumenical bodies and churches met at the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) offices in the city with attendees insisting on the need for unity of purpose among citizens in the face of Covid-19.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira said the church remained a critical voice of the nation, especially in times of disasters.

“As a province, we would like to thank all denominations for heeding the call by His Excellency Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa for national prayer and fasting aimed at fighting Covid-19,” said Minister Chadzamira.

Pastor Bubby Mahau of ZAOGA also weighed in saying, “Churches must take a lead in preaching unity. Leadership wrangles in churches should be put to an end. Let us unite for a common purpose of containing the coronavirus disease.”

Pastor Garcia Mundondo of AFM thanked representatives from other denominations for attending the national event. The event was attended by representatives from Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), Zimbabwe Pastors’ Network (ZPN), service chiefs, among others.

In Mashonaland East, worshippers gathered at ZAOGA church in Marondera where Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Apolonia Munzverengwi led the proceedings.

She applauded President Mnangagwa for setting aside a day for prayer.

Zimbabwe Indigenisation Interdenominational Councils of Church Chairperson (ZIICC) chairman Timiyo Chuma thanked President Mnangagwa saying: “We want to thank our President for this initiative. This is what Kings in the Bible did. This is not about politics. Let us pray for the nation as well as our President to give him wisdom to lead the nation.”

Zanu PF provincial members Dr Cleopas Kundiona, Cdes Lawrence Katsiru, Claus Kutamahufa and members of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council (Zacc) attended.

In Mashonaland Central there were few activities lined up for the national day of prayer and fasting with people observing the day in their homes.

Reverend Herbert Mazonde of the Harvest House International said they received the statutory instrument governing conduct of churches yesterday and had limited time to gather around as required.

In Beitbridge, Pastors Fraternal chairman Busani Moyo said most of their members decided to observe the National Day of Prayer from their homes.

“Today people are praying at their homes as the church leaders are still making arrangements to address issues of hygiene and social distancing,” said Pastor Moyo.

In Manicand, the Minister of State Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba led at a small gathering of church leaders drawn from Zion Apostolic, Anglican, Catholic, Johane the Fifth of Africa and Zviratidzo Zvevapostori churches, among others.

Dr Gwaradzimba commended churches for heeding the call to come together as a province to pray for the country and seek God’s intervention in the fight against Covid-19. All districts in the province held similar gatherings to pray for the country.

“Thank you for heeding the call. We have prayed for God to deliver us, but we all have a role to play. As church leaders, you should go back and educate your congregants so that everyone continues to follow the set lockdown guidelines and ensure we remain safe from this disease,” she said.

In Mashonaland West there were no planned activities in Kariba and most people observed the day from their homes. Those interviewed said the day was important as the challenges being faced needed divine intervention.

Small and Medium Enterprises Chapter representative Mr Alexio Sabawu said the sector was praying for an improved operating environment.

“Our sector needs the challenges that include Covid-19 and the economy quickly resolved and that now needs divine intervention,” said Mr Sabawu.

In Chinhoyi, the day was observed at Cooksey Hall grounds and the guest of honour was the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

Church leaders, pastors and members of the community attended the event where Covid-19 restrictions were observed. Minister Mliswa-Chikoka hailed the church leaders and attendees for heeding to President Mnangagwa’s call and urged the province to continue praying for the nation.

Prayer for the President was given by Reverend Walter Gwisai, while economic restoration prayer came from Pastor Willard Dauti.

Other prayers included raising children in the Covid-19 era, gender-based violence and crime and healing of the nation.

In Bulawayo, there was no official gathering, but churches instructed their members to pray for the country in their various spaces.

The Roman Catholic Church Bulawayo Archbishop Alex Thomas said the church could not gather to observe the day, but encouraged people to fast and pray at home or work.

He said citizens were duty bound to pray for the country as praying for the country cannot be limited to a single day.

Methodist Church in Zimbabwe Bishop for Bulawayo District Reverend Matthew Ncube said as church they are fully behind the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

He said while the church prayed against Covid-19, the church also looked at problems affecting the country and prayed so that God can intervene in those areas.

“Our priority prayer points today include victory over the invisible enemy Covid-19 so that the Lord can protect the citizenry from this global threat. We are also praying for a prosperous and healthy Zimbabwe. The church in Bulawayo is praying against persistent droughts, national calamities and the rains so that Bulawayo will have adequate water supplies,” he said.

The Association of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe (AACZ) an umbrella body of apostolic sects said the nation should put aside political difference in prayer.

ACCZ president Archbishop Tsungai Vushe said Covid-19 knows no religious sects hence citizens need to come together in fighting the deadly pandemic. Zimbabwe Amalgamated Council of Churches (ZACC) patron Mr Jimayi Muduvuri said the nation should not just hold prayer sessions during pandemics, but all the times for continued prosperity.

In Matabeleland South, the day was held at the Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) in Gwanda, with the event being graced by the Provincial Affairs Minister Abednego Ncube and various church leaders.

Minister Ncube commended the church leaders for coming together in praying for the nation.