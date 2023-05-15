Nation celebrates Mother’s Day

Wallace Ruzvidzo and Rutendo Gomwe

MOTHER’S Day is a day to appreciate the invaluable sacrifices and contributions made by mothers in our societies.

As a way to celebrate mothers, Scott Foundation chairperson Mrs Gracious Sakupwanya, wife to Zanu PF’s Member of Parliament candidate for Mabvuku, Cde Scott Sakupwanya, yesterday held a celebratory event in Mabvuku and Tafara suburbs for women in the constituency.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Mrs Sakupwanya said it was imperative that the foundation recognises and appreciates mothers in the constituency for their immense contributions.

“As Scott Foundation we have gathered all mothers because in our community in Mabvuku, we see what they contribute and the challenges they come across.

“Today is just a day for us to celebrate all the mothers so that we bring joy to them and acknowledge their contributions to our well-being,” she said.

Mrs Sakupwanya said the event was also an opportunity for the convergence of ideas on how mothers can raise their children. Empowerment of women was of paramount importance.

“This was also an opportunity for us as mothers to also discuss how we can raise our children in such a way that they do not abuse substances and also start awareness campaigns and teach our children to abstain from drug abuse.

“We are encouraging women empowerment programmes to be instituted and that women are empowered so that they can work for themselves and are capacitated to fend for their families.”

Yesterday, social media platforms were buzzing with pictures and videos of people celebrating their wives and mothers. Fruit cakes, wines and all kinds of gifts exchanged hands as children honoured their mothers for the role they played in bringing them into existence.

A walk around central Harare and inner suburbs showed people holding gifts such as flowers, chocolates, cakes, jewellery.

It was also brisk business for florists, boutiques and cafés, as some made last minute purchases for their mothers.

Ms Paidamoyo Dirwai of Budiriro 2 who bakes cakes said: “My refrigerator is full, I have got many Mother’s Day cakes that are yet to be collected. I started baking cakes three years ago, but I am shocked at the way children are buying cakes.”

Ms Nyashadzashe Zvavamwe said she rarely buys herself cakes, but on this special day she always makes sure that she spoils her mother.

Florists at the popular Africa Unity Square market could be observed having a busy day.

A man who only identified himself as Tariro said he values his mother more than anyone else in the world.

“I bought my mom a bouquet of flowers. She loves flowers so this day is very important to me. My mom means the world to me; she sacrificed a lot for me and up to this day she gives me a shoulder to lean on. I have bought these flowers to appreciate her selfless love”, he said.

Ms Esther Gumbanjera said: “If mothers did not exist, the world would not exist. A mother is the most important person in everyone’s life. The world is such a beautiful place but mothers make it more beautiful.”

However, for Mr Maxmore Chimbi, it was a Mothers’ day with a difference as he would spend the day at Warren Hills Cemetery.

“I will spend the whole day at Warren Hills with my family putting flowers on my mother’s grave. My mom died five years back and that’s the only way I can honour her today,” he said.