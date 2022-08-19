Nash U20 tournament launched

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE national schools Under-20 tournament is back with traditional sponsors Proton Bakeries and Surrey Group launching the event in Marondera this morning.

The competition will begin next month when schools open for the third term and the finals will be held in Kwekwe on the weekend of 6-7 October.

It had been bowled out by the Covid-19 pandemic for the past two years.

Goromonzi-based Rusununguko High School won the last edition at Marondera High in 2019.

Several players who took part in that tournament have since graduated into senior teams in the first division and in the Premier Soccer League.